Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,297 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 74.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 36.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCF opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

