DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.41 ($44.01).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DWS shares. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

ETR:DWS traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €34.26 ($40.31). The stock had a trading volume of 150,793 shares. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

