DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $25.62 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

