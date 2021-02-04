DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on DXPE. Stephens began coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

DXPE opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.