Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

NYSE:DT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 182.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DT shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

