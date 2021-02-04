Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.61-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $697-699 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.9 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.13-0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of DT stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 103,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

