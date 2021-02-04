Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

NYSE DT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 123,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

