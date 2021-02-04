Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report $13.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.17 million to $15.22 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 million to $42.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $85.80 million, with estimates ranging from $78.71 million to $92.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.