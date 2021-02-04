DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK)

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTK. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) price objective on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TAKKT AG (TTK.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.83 ($15.09).

Shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) stock opened at €10.76 ($12.66) on Wednesday. TAKKT AG has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €12.84 ($15.11). The company has a market cap of $705.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.78 and its 200 day moving average is €10.43.

TAKKT AG (TTK.F) Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

