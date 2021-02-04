e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.69 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $26.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $177,450.00. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00. Insiders sold 460,116 shares of company stock worth $10,884,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

