e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ELF traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,543. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.69 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,116 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,347. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

