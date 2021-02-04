Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $18.13 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.4% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.75. The stock had a trading volume of 85,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average is $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

