Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

EQNR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. 68,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

