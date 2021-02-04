Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.93. 214,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

