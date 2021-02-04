Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.44.

Shares of SBAC traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.90. 21,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,956. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.58. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,814.01 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

