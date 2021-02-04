Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.22. 603,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,843,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.23. The company has a market capitalization of $720.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

