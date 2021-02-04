Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 11,981 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,207,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,999,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,741 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,330,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,631 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,917,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 891,453 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $6,932,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 119,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

