Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,009,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,530,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $18,049,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.04. 1,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,690. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

