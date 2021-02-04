Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.32 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.90. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 114.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.