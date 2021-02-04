Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

EMN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

EMN stock opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $110.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,754. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,468,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 46,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 37,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

