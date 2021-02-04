easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Hold Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.94.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.