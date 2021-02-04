easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,013. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.