Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.87. Eaton also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.26-4.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.13. 31,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,231. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

