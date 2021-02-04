Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.87-0.97 for the period. Eaton also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.26-4.66 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.26. 23,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,231. Eaton has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.