Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of EVM stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

