eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

eBay stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.12. 1,567,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

