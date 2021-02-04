eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.96.

EBAY opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

