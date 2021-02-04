Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.43. 11,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.47 million, a PE ratio of 121.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

