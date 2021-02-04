Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. 11,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,739. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.47 million, a PE ratio of 121.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

