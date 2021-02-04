Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $69.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 51,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Edison International by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after buying an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after buying an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Edison International by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 593,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after buying an additional 366,490 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $18,360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Edison International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,826,000 after purchasing an additional 276,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

