eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of eHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $51.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $152.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth $55,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in eHealth by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

