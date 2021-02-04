Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $139.28. 133,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

