Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.98-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.375-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.50-5.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.93. The company had a trading volume of 127,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,035. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.78. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

