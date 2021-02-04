EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,586. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $186.74 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

