Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $140.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.96.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.