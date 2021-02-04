Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 10,414 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $7,431,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $6,729,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $584,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

SI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $113.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

