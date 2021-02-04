Emerald Advisers LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $186.87 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.08 and a 200-day moving average of $190.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

