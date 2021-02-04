Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

FLT opened at $254.38 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

