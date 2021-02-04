Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,339 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 192,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 65,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Incyte stock opened at $90.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

