Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Leaf Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Leaf Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Leaf Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of LEAF stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $173.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

