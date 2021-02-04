Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 390 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,807,910. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. Raymond James increased their price target on Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

LITE stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

