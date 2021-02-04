Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 617 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Polaris were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Polaris by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $118.44 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.