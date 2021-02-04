Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 188,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 153,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Get Emerald alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $340.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%.

In other Emerald news, CEO Brian Field purchased 13,661 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $53,141.29. Also, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel purchased 30,000 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 115.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 66.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.