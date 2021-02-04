Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) (CVE:EMO) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) (CVE:EMO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 131,400 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.94 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. Its flagship project includes the 100% owned the Plaza Norte Project comprising 120 claims covering an area of 3,600 hectares located in the Cantabria region of northern Spain.

