Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lowered by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 34,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

NYSE:EMR opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

