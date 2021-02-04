Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.13.

EMR stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after acquiring an additional 240,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $104,120,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

