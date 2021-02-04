Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.