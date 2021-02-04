Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60 to $3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +4% to +8% or $17.456 billion to $18.128 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.27 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.72. 60,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,159. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

