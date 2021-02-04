Emily Luisa Hill Sells 541 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 275 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $17,063.75.

On Friday, January 8th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $1,815,801.75.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 288 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $17,962.56.

Shares of PTCT opened at $60.77 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

