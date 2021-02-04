Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $52.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 96,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,490. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

